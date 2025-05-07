Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Horizon Journey, Redivided Studios

Horizon Journey Confirmed For Early Access in Late June

Take on the taks of colonizing Mars with friends in a co-op mission, as Horizon Journey will be coming to Early Access in late June

Article Summary Horizon Journey launches in Early Access on Steam in late June, bringing co-op Mars colonization gameplay.

Team up with up to three friends to survive, build, and terraform the harsh Martian environment together.

Explore Mars using rovers, scavenge old colony zones, and uncover hidden dangers beneath the planet's surface.

Master resource management, crafting, and survival as you battle sandstorms, radiation, and environmental threats.

Indie game developer and publisher Redivided Studios has confirmed that their new game, Horizon Journey, will be released for Early Access next month. If you haven't checked out the game yet, it is a sci-fi co-op title in which you and up to three others will work together to colonize Mars. Because who just sends one astronaut to do this kind of job? Work together to complete tasks and jobs as you'll spend your time in this open-world survival title working on colonization, terraforming, and exploration. Enjoy the trailer and info here as it will launch on June 27, 2025, for Steam.

Horizon Journey

Embark on an epic adventure to Mars in Horizon Journey, an open-world survival game that blends colonization, terraforming, and exploration in both single-player and multiplayer co-op modes. Set in the year 2053, you are part of the 17th Endeavor mission, tasked with the monumental challenge of making Mars a new home for humanity. Experience Mars like never before with an environment based on real NASA imagery. Explore the stunning, harsh, and mysterious landscapes of the Red Planet with accurate environmental settings and lighting.

Balance survival and colonization efforts as you gather resources, build structures, and terraform the Martian surface. Customize your base with a modular building system, ensuring each compartment is uniquely tailored to your needs. Play solo or team up with friends in co-op multiplayer mode. Work together to explore distant regions, gather resources, and defend against the lurking dangers of Mars. Delve into the remnants of past missions, scavenging old colony zones for valuable minerals and hidden treasures. Use advanced rovers equipped with thermal vision, night vision, and mining dredging scanners to uncover remote areas and underground resources. Beware the hidden dangers beneath the Martian surface. Old colony zones may hide more than the eye can see. Be ready for every situation.

Utilize your vehicles designed for remote exploration, equipped with expanded compartments and survival reservoirs. Discover unknown technological components to enhance your tools. Master the intricate crafting system with excavations from mineral deposits, use branching components in various developments and combine sub-components to produce final products. Survive the extreme conditions of Mars, including sandstorms, radiation zones, and temperature fluctuations. Manage your health, oxygen, hunger, and thirst while facing environmental challenges that can damage your equipment and threaten your survival.

