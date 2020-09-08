Horizon Zero Dawn Got A PC Patch To Relieve Crashes

Guerrilla Games released a new patch for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn helping quell some of the crashes to the game. We have some of the bigger notes from it below, but you can read the full list here. Essentially the game has been experiencing issues staying active in certain areas, and with the help of some Reddit users, they were able to address those problems and fix them in short order. Hopefully, this cuts out many of the issues players have been experiencing lately.

Horizon Zero Dawn – Known Issues Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

Some players are experiencing issues with Aloy's hair when the game is running above 30 FPS.

We're aware of and continue to investigate issues that are not yet solved on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you! Patch Notes – Crash Fixes Fixed a crash that could occur when users would create a new game and their save game slots were full.

Fixed a startup crash related to temp folder.

Fixed an AI crash that could occur during combat.

Fixed an AI crash in the EventMessageHandler.

Fixed a crash related to WorldData sampling (the callstack would end in WorldMapData::SampleAtPixel).

Fixed a crash when users would instantly back out when changing sliders in the Settings menu.

Fixed a crash that would occur when having the "Greetings" option open in photo mode and then exiting.

Potential fix for memory corruption in AI routines which could lead to crashes.

Potential fix for a GPU hang caused by a threading issue.

Fixed a mismatch that would occur on Shader Model 6.0 and 6.1 hardware which could lead to a crash.