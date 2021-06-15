Horizon Zero Dawn The Board Game Announces New First Expansion Set

Steamforged Games has announced the first expansion for their Horizon Zero Dawn board game! Entitled "The Sacred Land", this expansion seems to revolve around the Nora territories. This expansion set is geared to release with a street date of September 14th later this year.

The box for Steamforged Games'first-ever expansion set for their board game, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game.
In a futuristic world populated by humans and monstrously large facsimiles of natural wildlife, Horizon Dawn: The Board Game focuses on the hunters of the world and their bid to track and hunt these machine creatures. The miniatures in this game appear just as stunningly cool as the ones seen in the video game series.

Steamforged Games' render of the Snapmaw, one of the creatures that players as hunters are contracted to track and hunt down in Horizon Zero Dawn: the Board Game. It greatly resembles a crocodile, or is it an alligator? We've long forgotten the difference.
According to the description of this game from the press announcement by Steamforged Games:

It's not often other tribes are allowed to enter Nora territory. Take your chance with The Sacred Land Expansion, for Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Board Game.

This expansion adds two new hunters to play as, five new enemy types to hunt, new encounters to experience, and new items and equipment to upgrade your hunters. (Plus wild new terrain tiles to explore!)

Steamforged Games' render of a Stalker, another one of the machine creatures seen in Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game.
These are the key features and components of the expansion for this game:

  • 1 Nora Trapper miniature
  • 1 Nora Scavenger miniature
  • 4 Redeye Watcher miniatures
  • 2 Longlegs miniatures
  • 2 Stalker miniatures
  • 2 Snapmaw miniatures
  • 2 Bellowback miniatures
  • New player characters, enemies, encounters, items and equipment
  • 6 Encounter tiles
  • 1 Rulebook
  • Plus all the cards you need to play
  • Expansion for Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Board Game
  • Inspired by the video game
An array of the components from the expansion The Sacred Land for Steamforged Games' Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game.
Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game's The Sacred Land expansion will be on the market on September 14th this year and go for a market price of $64.95 at your local game store, or you can preorder it now by clicking here. Are you excited about this expansion? Have you played the core game? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!

