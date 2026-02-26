Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flesh & Wire, Running With Scissors

Horror First-Person Shooter Flesh & Wire Announced

A brand new first-person shooter title called Flesh & Wire has been announced, bringing a bit of horror from those behind the Postal series

Article Summary Flesh & Wire is a newly announced horror first-person shooter from the creators of the Postal series.

Play as Angel, seeking bloody revenge on a gunman through a nightmarish reality filled with conspiracies.

Battle military forces, zealots, and supernatural beings with brutal weapons and otherworldly powers.

Explore eerie environments, uncover disturbing truths, and document secrets in your evolving Journal.

Indie game developer and publisher Running With Scissors announced their latest game in development, as we got our first look at Flesh & Wire. This is a horror first-person shooter where you play a victim who has decided to take matters into her own hands and head off on a blood-soaked trail of vengeance. All to put a permanent end to a gunman who changed her life forever. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive sometime in 2027.

Flesh & Wire

Flesh & Wire is a first-person shooter that delves into the psychological horror at the heart of the Postal series. Venture into this twisted reality as Angel, a hapless victim suddenly swept up in a fever dream of conspiracy and blood as she seeks answers and vengeance against the crazed gunman who changed her life forever. Wreak a bloody wrath with a brutal arsenal at your disposal, from conventional weaponry and explosives to improvised arms and unearthly tools. Summon the surreal powers of otherworldly artifacts to hasten the bloodshed.

Swiftly execute the oncoming assault of deadly military forces and shadowy agents, the onslaught of mysterious zealots at the outskirts of civilization, and the restless beckoning of dire beings from further beyond. Systematically clear out the varied locales in your trek, from the familiar streets of home to the fringes of the city limits and onward reaching the desolate valleys and snow-topped mountains, all while experiencing grotesque visions blending memories and monsters into a warped world that a voice in the back of your mind dubs the Dreamscape.

Document the discoveries of new weapons, strange creatures, and more in the growing tome of gruesome knowledge that is the Journal. Search for secret messages and hidden recordings to piece together the truth behind the madness. Return to the dark, primordial roots of the Postal series. The earth is hungry…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!