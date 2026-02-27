Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mūn Mūn Games, Out Fishing, Unikat Label

Horror Fishing Sim Out Fishing Releases New Trailer

Take horror and fishing both to the next level together in Out Fishing, as the game will be getting a free demo on Steam next month

Article Summary Out Fishing is a horror fishing sim blending eerie exploration, fishing, and psychological thrills.

Rebuild your life at a haunted lake, fish by day, and survive sinister threats that lurk at night.

Upgrade gear, improve your camp, and explore deepening mysteries inspired by classic horror games.

Free Steam demo launches next month, offering a taste of atmospheric dread and survival mechanics.

Indie game developer Mūn Mūn Games and publisher Unikat Label have released a new trailer for their upcoming horror fishing simulator, Out Fishing. The game takes both fishing and horror to new levels together, as you'll head out to your local fishing hole that seems to be cursed all to hell and pull out creatures that look like they should never exist. Clearly, there's more going on here, which you'll figure out along the way. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will get a free demo on Steam on March 18, 2026.

Out Fishing

Out Fishing is a first-person horror fishing game, where you try to rebuild your life at an abandoned lake haunted by the memories of a forgotten disappearance. Fish during the day, upgrade your gear, build your camp, and earn an income. However, stay too long after sunset, and you'll find that danger moves through the forest, hides in the fog, and sometimes rises from the water when the lights go out. Explore a calm yet unsettling wilderness. Search for rare fish and scattered remnants of the past. Time is your enemy, but the farther you go, the closer you get to the truth.

Use what you catch to improve your equipment and your lakeside hideout – a fragile safe zone where the line between memory and hallucination starts to blur. Each night unfolds the nightmare a little further through cryptic encounters and unsettling discoveries, echoing the psychological dread of games like Alan Wake, Mundaun, or Silent Hill. What begins as a simple task becomes a descent into obsession, where you are slowly losing your grip on reality.

A slow-burn horror story told through exploration, fishing, and strange encounters, with a haunting ambient soundtrack

A dynamic day-night cycle and shifting weather that alter fishing conditions, exploration, and the threats that emerge

Upgrade and unlock tools, vehicles, and techniques to access deeper, more dangerous areas and uncover greater rewards

Light survival and camp-building mechanics that reinforce tension, not micromanagement

A hauntingly beautiful world full of clues, uncover the truth behind a forgotten disappearance through items, voices, and strange visions

A single, horrifying goal: reel in the one thing that was never meant to be found

