Horror Kitchen Game "While We Wait Here" Gets Release Date

Serve up customers some food in your diner with what may be their last ever meal in the new horror kitchen management game While We Wait Here

Manage a diner amidst a global disaster in the horror game While We Wait Here, releasing October 23.

Experience deep narrative choices and multiple endings as Cliff and Nora run their diner.

Engage in complex, fully dubbed interactions that impact the fate of characters.

Play through short, impactful psychological horror moments in a tense atmosphere.

Indie game developer and publisher Bad Vices Games has confirmed the official release date for their new horror kitchen management title, While We Wait Here. The game will have you running a small diner near a mountain range as you take orders from customers and serve them in the middle of an Earth-changing catastrophe. The game has multiple dialog choices and endings as you serve customers what may be their last meal. We have more info and the latest trailer here as the game will be released on October 23 for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

While We Wait Here

Set in a desolate highway with a looming global disaster filling the air with tension and growing unease, players take on the role of Cliff and Nora, as they manage their diner. Conversations grow tense, food is served with heavy hearts, though what is happening outside the diner's doors may just be the last of their worries. Players can expect a game that focuses heavily on narrative choices, offering deep, emotionally charged dialogue and multiple endings shaped by the decisions they make. The full true nature of While We Wait Here remains under wraps however, with the gameplay centered on the diner, but the developers suggest players should prepare for unexpected twists beyond its walls.

Explore Complex & Completely Dubbed Interactions: Engage with customers and each other in rich, deep conversations as the world around you begins to fall apart, managing both the diner and your emotions. Characters are completely dubbed in English and subtitled in a variety of languages.

Engage with customers and each other in rich, deep conversations as the world around you begins to fall apart, managing both the diner and your emotions. Characters are completely dubbed in English and subtitled in a variety of languages. Multiple Endings: With a unique psychological horror narrative, players' choices will determine the fate of both the customers and the diner's owners.

With a unique psychological horror narrative, players' choices will determine the fate of both the customers and the diner's owners. Short Yet Impactful: The game delivers a focused and poignant experience, with a first playthrough lasting an average of two to three hours.

