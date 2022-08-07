Horror-Roguelite Title Saturnalia Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Indie game companies Big Trouble and Santa Ragione have released a brand new trailer for Saturnalia, giving us a better look at the gameplay. The game has been teased for a while now with mainly screenshots as the guide, as they are setting the game up to be released on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store. This trailer gives us a far better look at how the game will play out, giving us a good three minutes to see the unique art style that looks like a pulp comic book come to life, while still in the middle of what is clearly a horror title. Enjoy the trailer as we have more notes on the game below.

One-Of-A-Kind Setting: Meticulously designed and based on real-life location scouting in Sardinia, the town of Gravoi is procedurally-generated for each new game, ensuring that no two players will share the same village layout. And if all four of your protagonists die? The village rearranges, adding another layer of complexity to exploration and puzzle-solving.

Immersive Visuals: The art of Saturnalia borrows from rotoscope animation, traditional sketching, and impressionistic painting to craft a story cloaked in color and shadow, producing an eerily beautiful atmosphere that is as enthralling as it is chilling.

Monster Maze: With no markers or compasses to situate themselves, players must instead rely on signs and local landmarks to orient themselves within Gravoi—all while a terrible creature stalks the cobblestone streets, waiting for its chance to strike. Players must utilize stealth and strategy to stay free of its clutches, ranging from using tools to unlock secret passageways to managing a dwindling supply of matches to keep the dark at bay.

Band of Misfits: Saturnalia offers four distinct co-protagonists to select from, some of whom are available at the story's outset while others must be unlocked. Each has his or her own unique abilities that are integral to completing the game's many puzzles, and players will be able to switch between characters to cover more ground, survive attacks, and reveal new locations. Teamwork is a necessary component of both the gameplay and the story of Saturnalia: this group of outsiders must learn to trust each other, just as the player must learn how to best utilize their skills.