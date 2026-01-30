Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Hotel Architect, Pathos Interactive

Hotel Architect Releases Management Update in Early Access

There's a new update available for Hotel Architect in Early Access, as players will see a number of changes to the management system

Indie game developer Pathos Interactive and publisher Wired Productions have another new update available for Hotel Architect in Early Access. Players can now download the free Management Update, which will improve the Staff Management systems, a redesign of the attribute system that will separate staff traits into Personalities and Skills, a new Staff Training system to learn multiple skills, and th eability for a staff member to specialize in specific areas to make them better as long-term management rather than short-term pieces. We have more details in their latest video here.

Hotel Architect

Step into the chaotic 24/7 lifestyle of a hotel owner as you design and build grand hotels across the globe. Juggle the increasingly elaborate demands of disorderly guests, logistical nightmares, and unexpected obstacles in Hotel Architect, the ultimate hotel construction and tycoon management game. Demonstrate your creative freedom as you build your hotel from the ground up, taking your initial steps into the hospitality industry. In the career campaign or the sandbox mode, rejuvenate a rundown building or transform an empty plot into a hotel that towers above the Empire State Building, then design and dress a lobby that would be the envy of patrons at 'The Ritz.'

Add a personal touch to your hotel with a range of decorations and furnishings tailored to the needs of your guests. Explore limitless design combinations across multiple floors with numerous zones and amenities available to construct within your hotel. So, if you feel that your sauna is missing a bar, simply build one for your guests! In a fast-paced and frantic hotel, you will need to appease the harshest of critics, satisfy the needs of a variety of guests, and control the logistical chain full of unexpected obstacles in order to achieve an illustrious 5-star rating. With a variety of staff whose attributes will be put to the test, you must ensure you've hired the right people for the job whilst managing your finances. Will you prioritize a world-class chef at the expense of a clumsy receptionist? The choice is yours!

