Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen District, House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 Releases Its Official Launch Trailer

Before House Flipper 2 comes out this week, you can check out the offiical launch trailer for the game ahead of Wednesday's release.

Article Summary Official House Flipper 2 launch trailer released ahead of game's debut this week.

New storylines and clients await in the sequel for aspiring flippers to discover.

Game introduces fresh mechanics and updated tools for a more immersive experience.

Explore Pinnacove, build in Sandbox Mode, and meet Tom, your local guide in the game.

Indie game developer Frozen District and publisher PlayWay have one last trailer out for House Flipper 2, as we have the official launch trailer. You get about three minutes worth of footage from the game as it shows you the new storyline you'll take on as a house flipper trying to make this part-time gig into a career. Take on new clients and properties as you attempt to transform different locations into the dream they wanted for as cheap as possible. Or take some artistic liberties with places that allow you some creative freedom and make the home you think they might like. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will be released for PC via Steam tomorrow, December 12.

House Flipper 2

It doesn't matter if you're a makeover veteran or if you're only starting out – you'll feel at home in no time! House Flipper 2 introduces new mechanics and revamps the ones from the original game. The good old hammer, the trusty paint roller, and the sturdy mop all await your return! The new visuals make our fixer-uppers look as crisp as never before! Why renovate a house when you can just build one? Unleash your creativity in the Sandbox Mode! Use it to recreate real-life buildings or design projects that exist in your imagination. Remember: building from scratch is no easy task! But let's face it, it's definitely worth putting in extra effort to design the house of your dreams. Between the mountaintops and the endless sea lies the town of Pinnacove. A place where time slows down and the friendly residents are ready to entrust you with their homes. Can you discover some of the stories within these walls? Your old pal Tom, who seems to know everybody in the neighborhood, will gladly share some local knowledge with you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!