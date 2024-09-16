Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen Way, House Flipper

House Flipper Confirms Release Date For Dine Out DLC

House Flipper will soon giev you the chance to redesign and run a restaraunt, as the new Dine Out DLC will arrive in November

Article Summary House Flipper’s Dine Out DLC arrives November 26, 2024, letting you redesign and run a restaurant.

New food prep options, precise furniture placement, and decorative tools enhance your renovation experience.

Players won’t manage restaurants but will focus on renovation, with leasing options for various properties.

Universal Cooker allows diverse dishes from global cuisines, integrated with previous Farm DLC for cost savings.

Indie game publishers Frozen Way and PlayWay have revealed that the next DLC coming to the original House Flipper, the Dine Out DLC, will be released this November. This new and expansive DLC will literally rip the roof off everything you know from the game, as you'll be tasked with reshaping a restaurant from the space to the menu. We have the finer details below as it arrives for PC and consoles on November 26, 2024.

House Flipper – Dine Out DLC

Dine Out DLC will introduce new innovative options for food preparation, precise furniture placement, table setting with tablecloths, and designing advertising signs. Another significant innovation will be the ability to lease the premises to interested clients. It is worth noting that players won't be tasked with managing their restaurants. Instead, the gameplay will emphasize renovation work and won't involve responsibilities such as hiring staff, managing their work, or setting meal prices. Property renovations remain the main focus of the House Flipper series.

One of the new features introduced in the Dine Out DLC is the ability to prepare dishes using a new device – the Universal Cooker. To do that, players will need to select it from the list, purchase the necessary ingredients, and interact with the device. Those who own the previous House Flipper add-on, Farm DLC, will be able to access reduced prices for dishes, provided their Storehouses contain the required vegetables and fruits. Developers found it important to ensure that the dishes available to prepare will be diverse and inspired by various cuisines from around the globe. Players will have the opportunity to prepare various dishes from different cuisines including Thai, Polish, Italian, Korean, Indian, and more.

Although House Flipper already supports the placement of objects on flat surfaces, the Dine Out DLC will introduce new tools to make the process of arranging objects more precise and symmetrical. An option to queue objects for placement will be added too, making the process of setting up establishments more efficient and enjoyable. Moreover, a new feature will allow players to decorate big dining tables by adding tableware and tablecloths in various color schemes and sizes. Another important addition to the gameplay will be the option to lease renovated properties to the clients. Players interested in preparing spaces for rent will be able to choose between residential properties, restaurants, cafes, or offices. The rent value of the properties will be influenced by several factors such as the number of rooms, their type and furnishings.

