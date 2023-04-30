How 2 Escape Launches Free Demo For Steam Puzzle Fest You and a friend can grab a copy of How 2 Escape and try out the free demo right now via Steam for a limited time.

Indie developer Breakfirst Games and publisher Just For Games have released a free demo of the game How 2 Escape for Steam Puzzle Fest. This is a fun puzzle game in which you and a friend will work together to solve puzzles in two different locations. Provided that you're not cheating, one player will send clues to the other, which they will use to solve their way out of the room they are in. Communication is key to working on every task, and shy of just cheating, you should be able to solve the puzzles as a team. The demo is available for you to play right now.

"In How 2 Escape, players will talk and collaborate to find the solution. One player trying to escape will play on a computer or console, and the second helps using a phone thanks to the free dedicated companion app. A permanent internet connection is NOT required to play! Whether you are in the same room, on the phone, or on a chat app, anything works to play How 2 Escape together!"

"Two players, two ways to play. The first player on PC embodies the character trapped in the train, exploring and playing with the environment. The second player will use the dedicated free companion app* to get various information and try to understand how to help the first player and be able to escape from this unfortunate travel. Each wagon is timed in different ways that you'll discover. Running out of time means defeat. The longer you wait, the more difficult it is to see clearly. Both players will need to interact with each other and focus on their senses. Puzzles will require logic, coordination, observation, and listening but most of all: communication! No time to chitchat. Get out of the trapped train. Every second is counted.