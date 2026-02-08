Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: How to God, Thoughtfish

How To God Will Release Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Those looking to try out the VR deity simulator game How to God will be able to try a free demo as the game will arrive for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary How to God launches a free playable demo on SteamVR for Steam Next Fest from February 23 to March 2.

Become a god in this VR simulator, choosing between benevolence or chaos to shape thriving civilizations.

Command armies, perform miracles, and raise a customizable monster to conquer rival gods across mythical realms.

Experience hands-on god powers, craft spells, and unlock upgrades through quests and the Tree of Life system.

VR developer and publisher Thoughtfish will give players a chance to try How to God for free, as they will launch a demo for Steam Next Fest. The VR deity simulator title is technically already out there in Early Access on Meta Quest, but this will be a chance for anyone playing SteamVR to try out the title for themselves from February 23 until March 2. Still no word on when the full version of the game will launch.

How to God

Will you become a wise and benevolent leader, or wreak havoc as a vengeful deity? Will you instill fear in your villagers, or reward them with praise? In How to God, a sandbox God Simulation game, you alone choose how to mold your world. Command your own armies, conduct miracles, build upon civilizations, and make the choice between good and evil.

Shape Civilization, Or Shake It to Its Core: Construct everything from huts to temples. Assign tasks. Solve problems—or start them. With fully simulated villages, your followers will pray, build, fight, starve, strike, or thrive depending on your guidance (or lack thereof).

Construct everything from huts to temples. Assign tasks. Solve problems—or start them. With fully simulated villages, your followers will pray, build, fight, starve, strike, or thrive depending on your guidance (or lack thereof). Raise a Creature, wield a Monster: Your loyal emissary isn't just a cute sidekick—it's a god-powered beast that evolves based on your teachings. Reward it, punish it, feed it villagers… we're not judging.

Your loyal emissary isn't just a cute sidekick—it's a god-powered beast that evolves based on your teachings. Reward it, punish it, feed it villagers… we're not judging. Fight Rival Gods & Conquer the Divine Battleground: It's god vs. god in battles that blend troop movement, creature carnage, and world-shaking miracles. Sling spells with your hands or toss healing potions with a flick of the wrist.

It's god vs. god in battles that blend troop movement, creature carnage, and world-shaking miracles. Sling spells with your hands or toss healing potions with a flick of the wrist. Master Alchemy & Miracles: Merge elements like fire, water, and villagers (yes, villagers) to create new spells, jobs, and chaos. Draw runes in the air to cast miracles like summoning fireballs, duplicating resources, or unleashing a fairy pouch to tuck away villagers and elements.

Merge elements like fire, water, and villagers (yes, villagers) to create new spells, jobs, and chaos. Draw runes in the air to cast miracles like summoning fireballs, duplicating resources, or unleashing a fairy pouch to tuck away villagers and elements. Explore Diverse Realms Across Time & Myth: Journey to settings inspired by the sands of ancient Egypt, the windswept Highlands of Scotland, and everything in between. Each locale offers unique challenges, quests, and moral conundrums.

Journey to settings inspired by the sands of ancient Egypt, the windswept Highlands of Scotland, and everything in between. Each locale offers unique challenges, quests, and moral conundrums. Forge Your Divine Path: Progress through story quests and unlock relics to enhance your creature, buildings, and godly skills through the Tree of Life. Want to command more troops? Perform more miracles? Store more faith cookies? The choice is yours.

Progress through story quests and unlock relics to enhance your creature, buildings, and godly skills through the Tree of Life. Want to command more troops? Perform more miracles? Store more faith cookies? The choice is yours. The Most Hands-On God Game Ever: Thanks to our VR locomotion and grab system, you don't just command the world—you lift it, shake it, pet it, punish it. How to God delivers truly tactile divine control.

