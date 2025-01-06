Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fracture Labs

Decimated Launches Open Alpha On Epic Games Store

You can now play an Open Alpha version of Decimated on the Epic Games Store, as the devs are working to finalize the game this year

Article Summary Play Decimated Open Alpha now on Epic Games Store, as developers Fracture Labs fine-tune the game.

Decimated is a third-person multiplayer survival RPG set in a dystopian cyberpunk universe.

Choose your path: be a human citizen, cyborg cop, or marauder in a world full of challenges.

Scavenge, trade, conquer, and more in a vast map developed using Unreal Engine 5 technology.

Indie game developer and publisher Fracture Labs have launched an Open Alpha for their new game Decimated, which you can play right now on the Epic Games Store. This is, of course, an early build of the game where they want players to dive in and try it out as they continue to work on it, while also taking player actions and feedback into consideration. The game has a 2025 window for an Early Access release across multiple platforms, but for now, this testing phase is all that's available.

Decimated

Decimated is a 3rd-person multiplayer survival RPG. Battle, scavenge, transport, trade, conquer, and build in a post-apocalyptic world. Post Apocalyptic World – With Jetpacks! Decimated is a multiplayer third-person survival role-playing game, developed using Unreal Engine 5, and set in a persistent dystopian cyberpunk universe. Players begin as human citizens, cyborg cops or wasteland marauders and can develop their character throughout missions. Law-abiding citizens can join the ranks of cyber police to safeguard the global order. Criminals can play as the marauders to loot and kill indiscriminately. A vast and hostile apocalyptic environment offers a plethora of challenges for any style of gameplay.

Players can compete against each other, or cooperate to explore, scavenge, trade, conquer territory, build bases, or complete missions for rewards. Aside from other players, enemies also include NPCs such as malfunctioning robots and cannibal raiders. To survive, players must find food, water, fuel, weapons and ammo. Injured players have to treat their wounds or risk bleeding to death. If a player dies, they will respawn with limited items but secure safes and safehouses will be available to store valuables and respawn from. The game is developed using the latest version of Unreal Engine 5. The enormous map can be traversed in a variety of vehicles. Custom skins are available for characters, vehicles and weapons.

