HumanitZ Confirmed For Full Launch This February

After being in Early Access for two and a half years, HumanitZ finally has a full launch date as it arrives in early February

Explore an open-world, isometric zombie survival game set in a post-apocalyptic landscape.

Play solo or co-op with up to four players, scavenging, crafting, and fortifying safehouses.

Face challenging zombies, robust customization, and harsh survival mechanics with permadeath mode.

Indie game developer Yodubzz Studios and publisher indie.io have confirmed the full launch date for their zombie survival title, HumanitZ. The game has been in Early Access since the Fall of 2023, getting updates here and there, but no real substantial confirmation of a final build. Until this week when they confirmed the game will finally drop Version 1.0 on February 6, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as we wait the next few weeks for it to be released.

HumanitZ

A zombie outbreak wiped out civilization as we know it. Hordes of zeeks gnawed their way to the top becoming the world's apex predator. A few years later, regular humans are an endangered species, with isolated pockets struggling to survive in this new, unwelcoming world. Welcome to HumanitZ, an isometric, open-world survival game, where you can try to make a difference and put humanity back where it belongs – at the top of the food chain. Will you gamble on cities and scavenge loot, knowing hordes of zeeks might be around the corner? Or do you try to survive off the land in the country, through hunting, fishing, and farming?

Explore a Vast, Unforgiving World: From untamed wilderness to dense urban cities littered with drivable vehicles, the dynamic weather system will keep you on your toes.

From untamed wilderness to dense urban cities littered with drivable vehicles, the dynamic weather system will keep you on your toes. Survive Together: Grab a rifle and start foraging on your own or have someone watch your back in cooperative mode for up to four players!

Grab a rifle and start foraging on your own or have someone watch your back in cooperative mode for up to four players! Live Off The Land! Pick through the ruins of the old world and scavenge resources to survive. Or take to the hills, set up a farm, hunt game, and catch fish to try and avoid the shambling remnants of humanity.

Pick through the ruins of the old world and scavenge resources to survive. Or take to the hills, set up a farm, hunt game, and catch fish to try and avoid the shambling remnants of humanity. Robust Character Customization: Design your chosen survivor with perks, stats, and a huge selection of firearms and other tools.

Design your chosen survivor with perks, stats, and a huge selection of firearms and other tools. Craft and Build for Survival: Utilize an extensive crafting and building system for whatever is needed to survive, from gear to consumables. Then, build a safe house, fortify a base against the zeeks, or turn a burned-out house into a new place to live.

Utilize an extensive crafting and building system for whatever is needed to survive, from gear to consumables. Then, build a safe house, fortify a base against the zeeks, or turn a burned-out house into a new place to live. Defend Against Truly Menacing Zombies: Not all zeeks are slow and stupid. Adapt and improvise against numerous zeek variants or you'll risk becoming zombie fodder. Looking for an even greater challenge? Try your hand at Permadeath Mode…if you dare.

Not all zeeks are slow and stupid. Adapt and improvise against numerous zeek variants or you'll risk becoming zombie fodder. Looking for an even greater challenge? Try your hand at Permadeath Mode…if you dare. Defy Death: The apocalypse claims everyone, eventually. If not through a zombie's maw, then through hunger, exposure, treacherous terrain, or other people. How long will you last?

