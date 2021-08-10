Humankind Gets A New Trailer talking About The Scale Of The Game

SEGA has a new trailer out for Humankind as the team shows off the scale and scope of the game they're about to release. The team behind the game basically wants you to know how much effort went into this game so you can have the most fulfilling experience bringing your society to life. Going through 60 different historical cultures as they have allowed you to combine to create civilization as unique as you are. According to the math done by the devs, when you take into account everything those 60 cultures could contribute, you can get over 1,000,000 different final combinations. On top of that, they have also included a plethora of options for you to create an in-game avatar with a ton of customization choices. We have more math for you below from the team as well as the trailer for you to enjoy, as the game is set to be released on August 17th for PC, Xbox, and Stadia.

In Humankind you can expect 129 different units to be seen traversing 10 beautifully detailed biomes. Those biomes will play host to 45 different species of animals roaming the wilderness that you'll end up populating. Achievements and notable moments in history you reach by doing this will be highlighted by one of 700 unique illustrations. As you grow your civilization and beeline through the 93 techs on offer, you'll be treated to a 13 ½ hour soundscape, featuring over 1300 sound files. This ambient noise will be punctuated by Arnaud Roy's majestic 280 track, 520 minute soundtrack, performed by 63 individual musicians and 20 choir singers. Your custom avatar, who will evolve with your civilization, will be able to choose from over 122 tailored costumes as they voice their approval or disapproval from over 10,000 voiced lines in-game. The choices you make in the 150 narrative events will further diversify you and your civilization from your competition, particularly in 10-person multiplayer!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HUMANKIND™ – The Scale of Humankind (https://youtu.be/drsS2CrIidk)