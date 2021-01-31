Humankind Goes Over the Options You Have For Your Avatar & AI

SEGA and Amplitude Studios recently released a new video for Humankind going over the game options for your Avatar. The game will have you create an avatar of yourself where you'll design however you wish to look for the world to see you in the game, as you take your society to new heights around the globe. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom along with all the details and tidbits from the devs about the Ai in the game as well as info on your avatar.

Creating an Avatar for yourself is fun for single player, but it really shines with friends. Of course, friends will see your Avatar when you're enjoying a multiplayer match, but more than that, you can share your Avatar with your friends through Games2Gether so they can play against "you" even if you're not around! Of course, some of these options and combinations may be stronger than others, so they are assigned a score you will have to spend to add them to your Avatar. Other options might not be available to you at first and are unlocked through achievements in the game. Customization is not just visual: you can also customize how your avatar behaves! There are three aspects to this AI customization: Archetypes: The general tendencies and behavior of your Avatar. Do they try to plan far ahead, or do they fly by the seat of their pants? Are they staunch allies, or will they backstab you at the drop of a hat? Will they bear a grudge if you do the same to them? You can tweak these on several different axes in either direction, but you will only get to tweak so many of them at the same time, so choose carefully.

Biases: Much more specific than the archetypes. They represent a kind of quirk or almost an obsession your AI Avatar will have. Do you never surrender until the bitter end, or refuse to give in to any demands? Your Avatar can do the same. Or perhaps you love the idea of picking an Ancient Era culture, and taking it to the Contemporary Era? You could have your Avatar play to that, too.

Strengths: Finally, you can give your Avatar certain Strengths, passive bonuses you can use to supplement the play style you would like for your Avatar. If you're a player who enjoys the warfare and battles in Humankind, perhaps you want our Avatar's Emblematic Units to be more powerful. Maybe you prefer research and trade, so you'd rather give your Avatar a little boost to Science and Money generation.