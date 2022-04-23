Humankind Launches New Da Vinci Event With Latest Update

SEGA and Amplitude Studios have released a new update and event into Humankind as the game enters the Da Vinci era of content. The team added what they're calling the Vitruvian Update a few days ago which included a number of additions from the Renaissance era. Some of the more important additions include changes to the notification system, an improved tenet screen that makes picking a Historic religion easier, a brand new Restricted Builder and Scientists active abilities to one city at a time, as well as the increased payout of Aesthete and Merchant active abilities. And the addition of Trebuchets being extended to the end of the Industrial Era. The update also came with a new event focused on Da Vinci himself with a number of goals to achieve in different chapters. We have the details of the event below as the update is available right now for download.

Considered ahead of his time, Leonardo da Vinci tried to unlock the secrets of nature and physics, dreamt of making Humankind fly, and imagined the future. The visionary engineer produced many ingenious designs for warfare and a variety of highly original flying machines. Time to sharpen your spirits, rise to new challenges and earn exclusive Symbols and Decorations as well as unlocking the Leonardo Da Vinci Persona! Unlike our previous events, both Chapters will unlock at once. You have until May 16th to complete all the challenges to unlock all rewards. HUMANKIND DA VINCHI EVENT CHALLENGES Chapter 1 Own a Biplane as an Early Modern Era Culture.

Destroy the fortifications on 10 tiles during the same game.

Own a City netting over 1000 Industry and 1000 Science per turn. Chapter 2 As Venetians, trigger the Science end-game condition.

Own a City with Cultural Wonders from all six Eras.

Max out all 4 Ideology Axis, on either side.