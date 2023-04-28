Humankind Receives Free Update & New Content Pack You can pick up a brand new content pack for Humankind totally free as SEGA has made it available for two weeks.

SEGA and Amplitude Studios have released a ton of new content for Humankind with a free update and a new Bellum Wonders Pack. The content pack will give you a ton of materials from Europe and Northern Africa as they hone in on a lot of cultural wonders of the age. Meanwhile, the free update for everyone basically updates a lot of elements to make the game easier to play. On top of this, you can get the Bellum Wonders Pack for free until May 10th, but after that, it becomes $3. We got more info below and there are finer details on the developer's blog.

HUMANKIND PARA BELLUM WONDERS PACK

Stables of Pi Ramesses – The city of Pi-Ramesses became the capital of Egypt during Ramesses' II reign in the 14th century BCE. The Pharaoh's stables were the headquarters of the Chariot Troops of the King and could accommodate and train up to 460 horses.

Colosseum - The Amphitheatrum Flavium remained the biggest Roman construction until the Empire's end. The Colosseum was surrounded by gladiator schools and their inauguration games.

Citadel of Alamut – Built in the ninth century on a dramatic mountain overhang, the Citadel of Alamut was taken over by Hassan as-Sabbah in 1090. Under his rule, this isolated stronghold became the center of the Nizari Ismaili state.

Hôtel des Invalides - The Hôtel des Invalides was built in the late 17th century on the orders of France's Louis XIV. Designed to host some of the many injured soldiers and veterans in need, it included rooms, refectories, and a dedicated hospital for its residents.

Kaiserliche Werft – Founded in 1869, Wilhelmshaven Imperial Shipyard was the biggest German shipyard specialized in building warships. At the turn of the 20th century, the site's nearly 20,000 workers produced some of the era's largest warships.

The Pentagon - Built during WWII, the Pentagon is an administrative building that houses the United States Department of Defense. It employs more than 20,000 people on-site to coordinate the missions of the country's 1.3 million active-duty service members.

VAUBAN FREE UPDATE