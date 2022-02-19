Humble Bundle Has Released The VR Discovery Bundle For Charity

Humble Bundle revealed a brand new bundle that they're selling for VR fans as you can snag the VR Discovery Bundle to support a charity. As it is with most of the HB offerings, you have a chance to snag several games at once at a cheap discount on all of them, with the proceeds going to a charity of your choice this time around instead of a specific one. The bundle is available now until March 11th, 2022, and features $144 worth of VR games, which you could snag all eight of them for as low as $13. But they have multiple tiers of donations that have suggested up to $35, or more if you want to throw in your own price. Included in this bundle are games such as the frantic forest fantasy Cook-Out, the weird and very chaotic adult Trover Saves the Universe (featuring Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland), and the asymmetrical co-op game of cat and mouse in Panoptic where one player enters VR while other plays on PC. If you're just starting your VR collection on one of a few different platforms, this is a pretty decent way to get started.

Explore the possibilities of VR gaming with this bundle filled with unexpected, innovative, and out-of-this-world titles! Find out how fun VR co-op can be in the frantic forest fantasy Cook-Out. Walk on the weird side in Trover Saves the Universe, the comic adventure from Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland. Play an asymmetrical game of cat and mouse in Panoptic, where one player enters VR while other plays on PC. Whether you're just getting started in VR or seeking to add new dimensions to your library, this bundle is a great way to jump into a range of experiences–all while supporting the Humble Bundle charity of your choice.