Humble Games Announces Mineko's Night Market

During Gamescom this past week, Humble Games revealed a few new titles, including Mineko's Night Market for Steam and the Nintendo Switch. Working with developer Meowza Games, this particular title is being called a "narrative-driven, social simulation adventure game" where you will discover the secrets about this new town you moved to while eating good food and playing with all the cats. The art style to this is amazing and has such a wholesome feel to it that you can't help but want to play it. The game has no official release date beyond the idea it will be out in 2022, so in the meantime, enjoy the trailer.

Play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. The superstitious locals on the island worship the Sun Cat, Abe. What was always thought to be a long-told myth has the town puzzled, as sightings of Abe have begun to surface among the residents of the island in recent days. Discover the secrets behind the town and restore the struggling village to its former glory. All the while, manage your daily activities, complete various jobs, venture on whimsical quests, and craft peculiar items in preparation for the weekly Night Market! Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and stage performances.

Solve puzzles, evade nosy Agents, and sneak into locked areas with various disguises.

Craft peculiar items with the resources you find around the world through a variety of work-bench mini-games.

Befriend and barter with dozens of townsfolk at the weekly Night Market to sell almost anything you make and find.

Hours of exploration and four seasons to experience across the vast island of Mt. Fugu!