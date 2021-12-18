Humble Games Set To Publish Chinatown Detective Agency

Humble Games announced this week they've partnered with General Interactive Co. to publish Chinatown Detective Agency for PC. The game has been in development for over two years now, as the team took inspiration from the Carmen Sandiego franchise to create this mystery-solving title where you'll be globetrotting as an investigator operating out of Chinatown to solve cases of danger and intrigue. While no official release date has been set, the game will be published sometime in 2022 on both the Humble Store and on Steam.

Midnight in Singapore. Your contact's a no show, your client wants answers and your empty bank balance hangs over you like a neon-tinted Sword of Damocles. Welcome to 2032. Welcome to Chinatown Detective Agency. The world is in a state of flux as the global economy nears the nadir of its decade-long collapse. Singapore stands as a last refuge of order but even here the government struggles on the brink of chaos. Private detectives are now the first call for those citizens able to afford a semblance of justice. That's where you come in. You are Amira Darma, once a rising star at INTERPOL, now a freshly minted Private Investigator in the heart of Chinatown, and your first client is about to walk through your door…

Inspired by the classic Carmen Sandiego games of the '80s and '90s, Chinatown Detective Agency is a mystery adventure game that will take you across Singapore and the world in hot pursuit of criminals, witnesses and clues. Do real-world research and investigation to solve puzzles and uncover leads, and manage your time and money to solve cases from clients both well-intentioned and nefarious. Along the way, untangle a web of conspiracies and plots that threaten to push the Lion City over the edge. Every choice will affect the world around you and change Amira's story for good. Do you have the moxxy needed to save the city?