Hunt: Showdown Currently Holding Tide Of Shadows Event

Crytek has a new event happening right now in Hunt: Showdown, as you can take part in the Tide Of Shadows for a limited time.

Crytek has launched an all-new event in Hunt: Showdown this week, as players can take part in the Tide Of Shadows until August 23rd. This particular event introduces a new Boss category to the game, as you will be tracking down the Wild Target. This particular one is called Rotjaw, which as you can see from the image below, adds a new deadly element to the Bayou. You can't find this one inside a compound, they lurk around the waters of the Bayou, lying in wait to attack you. You'll have to look around and carefully tread to get any kind of a sneak attack. We got more info on the event for you below.

"Rotjaw is designed for a new gameplay experience, forcing Hunters to improvise while defending in the wide open spaces of her watery home. Players must make decisions on the fly about how to approach and dispatch this deadly new threat. If successful, they will be rewarded with a valuable Bounty Token. The Tide of Shadows Live Event also arrives with new Pacts for players to pledge their Hunters to – the Primal Pact, Smuggler Pact, and Grounded Pact. Each pact has in-depth lore about their origins and aims to be discovered, as well as new Legendary Weapons and Equipment associated with the three factions available to unlock."

"To unlock rewards during the Live Event, players must earn Event Points, awarded for completing a range of in-game challenges and by interacting with or destroying new Ship Altars scattered around the Bayou. To help rack up Event Points, Hunters can take advantage of new single-use "Burn Traits," which are only available for the duration of the event, offering players new ways to play. Event Points can be exchanged for a wide range of rewards throughout the Live Event. "Tide of Shadows" also brings a new Battle Pass with both free and premium pathways."

"We designed Rotjaw as a new objective for Hunters, adapting several mechanics and gameplay flows from our established Boss Targets," said David Fifield, General Manager for Hunt: Showdown. "Her design gives players a whole new range of risk versus reward choices when launching into a Bounty Hunt. Should you go after her right away or ignore her until you've banished the other Target and gained Dark Sight? What trait, weapons and gear will set you up best to track and defeat her? Once she is banished how best can you secure the Bounty Token and extract from the map with it? We are incredibly excited to unleash Rotjaw and eager for her to leave her mark on the Hunt world."

