Hunt The Night Reveals Its Release Date With A New Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Hunt The Night from DANGEN Entertainment as the game is headed to PC platforms next month.

DANGEN Entertainment and Moonlight Games announced this week that Hunt The Night has an official release date, along with the reveal of a new trailer. Inspired by the action-adventure titles of the NES and SNES era of gaming, this Action RPG with a gothic twist will have you fighting off the creatures of the night in a top-down retro-style adventure. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as it will be released for PC on multiple platforms on April 13th, with a console version coming later this year.

"The story of this condemned and decadent world is given through characters, the world design and collectibles. Discover all kinds of locations, from ancient cathedrals and libraries of knowledge to lost kingdoms and devastated floating cities. Vesper is joined by her dark counterpart, Umbra, who not only grants a teleportation skill that grants access to new areas, but also becomes a driving point in the story and narrative in Hunt the Night. While exploring Medhram, Vesper can dash through enemies and perform combos with a variety of melee weapons that have different attributes, including swords, spears, claws and more. Players use the right stick to aim Vesper's firearm to shoot enemies from afar, or blast them up close with a shotgun for major damage. Unleash Vesper's dark powers in a pinch to get the edge in battle, or use a healing rose at a safe distance to rally once more."

"Hunt the Night features intense boss battles where Vesper must overcome the ancient horrors of the Night. Players must learn their weak points, attack patterns and survive through challenging patterns that can become more extreme. In addition to boss battles, Vesper can accept 'Hunts' at the 'Crow's Nest' base, track down the dark beast, and hunt the most powerful creatures of the Night for rewards. Players will discover protective equipment and Moonstones to customize their approach, with upgrades available via NPCs at the hub."