Hyper Light Breaker Will Be Coming Out In Spring 2023

Gearbox Publishing and Heart Machine revealed their latest game, Hyper Light Breaker, will be coming out sometime in Spring 2023. This is an awesome-looking game that will serve as a sequel to Hyper Light Drifter, as you'll be able to play alone or with friends in a quest to explore several neon-colored biomes. Here you'll be taking on and defeating several imposing monsters while trying to create new builds for yourself. All while trying to survive the mysterious Crowns and overthrow one being in charge as you take on the almighty Abyss King. We got more info on the game and the latest trailer below, as we now sit here frustrated that a game this looks like this will be over a year out from release.

Enter the Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new builds, survive the mysterious Crowns and overthrow the almighty Abyss King in this action rogue-lite adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter.

A world in disarray, with mysteries to solve, vicious enemies to fight, and fully 3D environments to explore. A vast, ever-changing world awaits with massive, open biomes and deep labyrinths. Use your wall-dashing, hoverboard, glider and more for incredible freedom across landscapes. Play single player or lead your team of Breakers through the Overgrowth in online co-operative play. Face hordes of enemies and gigantic bosses in frenetic third-person combat.

Discover and unlock a wide arsenal of weapons and items to create the perfect build for every run. Learn more about the Overgrowth and the deep storylines hidden within with each death and subsequent attempt. Help the settlement flourish over the course of your journey. Your accomplishments will introduce new colorful characters and permanent upgrades to the hub. Visit settlers between each run and discover their unique, evolving stories.