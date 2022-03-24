Hyper Light Drifter To Hold Special Worldwide Announcement On G4

An interesting announcement is coming next week as Heart Machine, the company behind Hyper Light Drifter, has a reveal for G4. You can read the short media alert below, but the shorthand is that next Thursday, March 31st, G4 will be airing a special episode Xplay that will be entirely dedicated to the RPG franchise. During that show, the company's founder/Creative Designer/HLD creator Alx Preston, will share the history of the company as well as play through the game with Jirard Khalil and the Xplay team. Then, we're guessing near the end of the show, they will be making an exclusive announcement about the series that you'll only be able to catch on this special.

The immediate thought is that we're finally getting a long-awaited sequel to the game, considering March 31st will be the seventh anniversary of the date that the game was released on PC. Unless they're doing some special edition or a random massive DLC update for the game, that's most likely where this is all going. But in any case, we'll find out next week.

