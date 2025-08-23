Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: HyperMegaTech

HyperMegaTech Reveals Super Micro Keychain Gamer Collection

HyperMegaTech has revealed a brand-new set of retro toys, as the Super Micro Keychain Gamer Collection will be out this October

Article Summary HyperMegaTech unveils the Super Micro Keychain Gamer Collection launching October 2025 for retro gaming fans

Each mini keychain console features a 2" RGB screen, responsive control pad, and loud built-in speaker

Four editions launch: Asteroids, Centipede, Space Invaders, and BurgerTime—each packed with classic arcade hits

No cartridges needed—just pure, portable, officially licensed retro gameplay on the go in your pocket

HyperMegaTech revealed a new line of toys coming out this Fall for gamers, as they showed off the new Super Micro Keychain Gamer Collection. The short version is that these are four different playable keychain arcades that come with three different games loaded on them to switch between. Except for Space Invaders, but we think it's just three different versions of the same game. Each of them ready to be played whenever you find yourself bored somewhere or just looking for something fun to do that doesn't take up space. You can read about all four of them below as they will be released ont he market in October 2025.

HyperMegaTech Super Micro Keychain Gamer Collection

These officially licensed micro-consoles pack real, playable classics into a portable form factor that's small enough to carry anywhere, yet big enough to deliver an authentic arcade-style experience. Each Super Micro Keychain Gamer features a bright 2" RGB TFT screen (240×320 resolution), a responsive control pad, and a built-in speaker with volume control. Perfect for enjoying your favourite classics on the go or your lunch break.

As the first HyperMegaTech! product without cartridge compatibility, the Super Micro range focuses on delivering a fun, simple, and ultra-portable way to enjoy retro favourites straight out of the box. All four editions deliver authentic gameplay, preserving the charm, challenge, and joy of the originals. Whether you're dodging cosmic debris, battling bugs, building burgers, or defending Earth from alien invasion, the Super Micro Keychain Gamer devices bring arcade nostalgia to your pocket.

Super Micro Asteroids Edition – Asteroids, Gravitar, and Yars' Revenge from the golden age of arcade shooters.

Super Micro Centipede Edition – Three Atari classics: Centipede, Millipede, and Crystal Castles.

– Three Atari classics: Centipede, Millipede, and Crystal Castles. Super Micro Space Invaders Edition – The legendary Space Invaders, officially licensed from Taito.

– The legendary Space Invaders, officially licensed from Taito. Super Micro BurgerTime Edition – Data East favourites BurgerTime, Karate Champ, and Side Pocket.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!