HyperX Launches New Clutch Gladiate – Wired Gaming RGB Controller

HyperX has a new controller out this week for Xbox players with the all-new Clutch Gladiate - Wired Gaming RGB Controller.

Features a glossy, see-through design with programmable RGB lights for aesthetics.

Offers precision and comfort, providing immersive gameplay experience.

Seamlessly compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

HyperX has launched an all-new gaming controller for Xbox players this week with the reveal of the Clutch Gladiate – Wired Gaming RGB Controller. As you can see from the inmate below, they decided to give you a glossy, see-through design that comes with a programmable RGB set of lights to go off while you play. Beyond that, it plays and handles like a regular Xbox controller, so for this one, you're simply going for the aesthetic more than the gameplay capabilities. We got more info on the controller below and everything it can do, as it is currently on sale for $45.

"Designed specifically for Xbox gamers, the new Clutch Gladiate RGB delivers precision and comfort in a transparent design, unleashing next-level customization with full body RGB lighting options. The Clutch Gladiate RGB provides an immersive gaming experience with robust dual rumble motors and tactile grips, ensuring games equipped with vibration feedback provide an engaging gameplay experience. The controller also boasts impulse triggers that offer variable tactile feedback, allowing gamers to connect to the game in unmatched ways. Integrated with impulse rumble motors, this feature provides haptic feedback for an elevated gaming experience."

"The Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller for Xbox empowers gamers with seamless personalization of their setup. Featuring six RGB panels beneath a transparent body, it offers three lighting effects, five brightness levels, and seven color options – all effortlessly adjustable through intuitive onboard controls. This controller delivers unparalleled comfort, performance, and control, boasting dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons for a fully customizable gaming experience. Additionally, the two-position trigger lock allows users to seamlessly switch between a short trigger pull and a long trigger press. The Clutch Gladiate RGB is licensed under Designed for Xbox and fully compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, ensuring seamless use across all platforms. Offering added convenience, the controller is equipped with a 3.5mm stereo headset jack to ensure hassle-free connectivity with wired headsets. Additionally, the premium USB-C to USB-A cable, included with the controller, provides a direct connection to Xbox Series consoles. The controller also features a dedicated Share button to easily capture and share your favorite in-game moments."

