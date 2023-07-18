Posted in: eSports, Game Hardware, Games, HyperX, Video Games | Tagged: Keycap, Team Liquid

HyperX Reveals Brand-New "Blue" Keycap From Team Liquid

HyperX revealed a brand new keycap this week as they have partnered up with Team Liquid to bring their mascot to the keyboard.

HyperX revealed a brand new keycap this week as they have partnered with popular esports group Team Liquid to make one of their mascot. For $20, you can get your hands on Blue, the sweet but occasionally mischievous mohawked horse you see on their gear. You'll only be able to get it for a limited time as it goes on sale starting on July 21st at 9am PT, and running all the way until August 20th, as they're selling it for just $20. We got a couple of quotes on the new collab below.

"Specifically developed for those who are looking to add a bit of fun flair to their gaming setup, Team Liquid was involved in the ideation and design process of the HyperX x Liquid – Blue Limited Edition Keycap, ensuring that it truly represents the complete essence of the team and its community. Adding a touch of team spirit to gaming environments, Team Liquid fans can now personalize their desk setup with the adorable mascot Blue. Whether playing, competing, or simply having fun, gamers can now have Blue by their side when doing it all."

"Blue is the physical manifestation of the Team Liquid brand. It's been inspiring to see all the cool and creative ways that they've been brought to life by our staff, our fans, and now our partners. This collaboration with one of our longest standing partners, HyperX, will bring Blue's passion for gaming to a wider audience," said Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO of Team Liquid. "I am stoked to get my hands on the limited-edition keycap and add it to my collection."

"This latest addition to HyperX's limited edition keycap lineup embodies HyperX's commitment to provide high-quality products, while also offering customization to suit personal gaming needs and styles," said Kitty Cao, Esports Sponsorships Manager, HyperX. "Through this collaboration with Team Liquid, we're excited to offer another exclusive keycap design, created to enhance gaming and desk setups and allow gamers to express individuality and show support for their favorite team."

