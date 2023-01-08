HyperX Reveals New Gaming Gear During CES 2023 HyperX has shown off some new items during CES 2023, including a brand new game controller and gaming mouse.

HyperX brought a few new items with them to CES 2023 as they showed off some new additions coming to their lineup. The two main items that they wanted to show off are a brand new enhanced Xbox controller called the Clutch Gladiate, and a brand new gaming mouse called the Pulsefire Haste 2 (which comes in black or white, wired and wireless). Plus, they've introduced this Cozy Cat keycap you can snag for those of you who love winter and cats. We have more info on all of the items below.

HyperX Clutch Gladiate Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox

HyperX Clutch Gladiate controller is built for Xbox players to help enhance their gaming experience and maximize performance. Officially licensed under Design for Xbox, the wired controller features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons to optimize control and adjust to different ways that various gamers play. In addition, powerful dual rumble motors add immersive and intuitive force feedback cues. Plus, with textured grips, Clutch Gladiate provides a comfortable, secure grasp of the controller, and it also features a 3.5mm stereo jack to easily connect to a wired headset.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse weighs in at 53g1 and utilizes an ultra–lightweight shell design that offers quicker movements. This full–featured mouse provides up to 8000Hz polling rates and delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high precision HyperX 26K Sensor with native DPI settings up to 26K DPI. The mouse also utilizes the durable and responsive HyperX Switch, rated for 100 million clicks. Flexible HyperFlex 2 cables and virgin–grade PTFE skates work together to give gamers a smooth, easy glide. Pulsefire Haste 2 is also customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting2, button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros. Pulsefire Haste 2 wired gaming mouse will be available in black and white colorways.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse offers dual wireless connectivity with both Bluetooth 3 wireless and 2.4GHz gaming – grade wireless technology. Weighing in at 62 grams 1 , Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless mouse offers quicker movements and up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge 4 . P ulsefire Haste 2 wireless delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high-precision HyperX 26K Sensor with native DPI settings up to 26 K DPI. The flexible HyperFlex 2 cables and virgin – grade PTFE skates work together to give gamers a smooth, easy glide. Pulsefire Haste 2 wi reless is also customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting 2 , button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros. Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse will be available in black or white colorways .