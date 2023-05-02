HypeSquad Will Be Holding A Server Test For North America Netmarble is going to hold a North American server test for HypeSquad, as they test out some of the game's mechanics and stability.

Netmarble has revealed their plans to hold a special server test for HypeSquad, as they will be giving North American players a chance to play it. The NA Server Focus Test will be held from May 11th-29th on Steam, offering players a chance to see some of the new features and content for the Battle Royale TPS game. This includes several improvements that have been made from previous tests, as well as a chance to play as many games as you can get in around the clock for two and a half weeks. Players can participate in the test by downloading the game on Steam and being in the region to test it out. We got more info on what you'll experience below.