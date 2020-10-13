Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Gets 100 Years Past Trailers

Before Nintendo releases Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, the company is slowly rolling out trailers revealing more of the story. When you first play The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, it's pretty clear that there are a lot of unanswered questions as to how things once ran before the calamity started. These trailers are slowly giving insight into just how things came to be. We have the first two trailers, the first showing off the kingdom's best researchers going over the defenses and trying to figure out just how they work. While the second shows off Master Kohga and the devious Yiga Clan as you see where they were just before life went to ruin for everyone else. Enjoy both trailers as the game will release on November 20th, 2020.

In the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game, which launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 20, players will be transported to the time before the Great Calamity happened, participating in epic battles against a backdrop of familiar locations in Hyrule before they were destroyed. The game stars recognizable characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild like Link and Zelda, as well as other characters like the four Champions, who will be playable for the very first time in the Hyrule Warriors series. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity finds plenty of inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – not just in its visual style. Many of the most popular and fan-favorite characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are playable, including Link and Zelda. In addition to hacking and slashing their way through swarms of enemies to defend Hyrule, players will also solve environmental puzzles, unlock weapons and skills, craft materials, visit shops to obtain items and use the power of the Sheikah Slate, which fans will recognize from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.