[I] Doesn't Exist Receives September Release Date

Take existential dread and the fear of being forgotten to a brand new level in the latest horror game, [I] Doesn’t Exist, coming next month.

Indie game developer LUAL Games and horror publisher DreadXP have revealed their next game, [I] Doesn't Exist, is coming next month. This is a lovely little narrative puzzle game with a horrifying twist as you find yourself in a forest that has a darker secret to it, as you question everything about your own existence in this place and find what else lies beneath it all. This game has straight up been made to freak you out on a new level while also challenging your cognitive abilities at the same time. This is a fun little twist on horror in video games as you are put in situations of uncertainty and panic. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game will be released on PC via Steam on September 12th.

"Inspired by beloved titles such as The Beginner's Guide, Stories Untold, Buddy Simulator, and Zork, [I] Doesn't Exist is a love letter to the origins of narrative-focused gaming and levels up the text adventure genre through the use of conversational text recognition, beautiful, surreal pixel art, and unconventional, intrapersonal themes. In the game, players awake in an unfamiliar forest populated with illogical scenery and oddities like friendly, talking mushrooms. As they command their in-game avatar and contemplate the solution to puzzles (and the meaning of their own existence) to escape the seemingly innocuous forest, the façade begins to show its cracks to reveal something…darker."

"[I] Doesn't Exist utilizes a combination of 2D and 3D perspective through optical illusion, giving players a trippy, dreamlike experience. The game's trance-like visuals and text-based narrative design, supported by modern "Natural Language Processing" technology — which allows players to creatively answer in-game prompts without sticking to a set of specific terms, makes for an eerily intuitive gameplay experience that's accessible to newbies and text-adventure veterans alike."

