I See Red Reveals New Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

Gameforge has released a brand new trailer today for the game I See Red, as we get one last look at it with the launch trailer. If you haven't had a chance to check it out, this is a roguelite twin-stick shooter in which your character has decided that they can no longer stand idly by and has taken justice into their own hands. You'll make your way through a number of levels in search of some very specific people, all of whom are trained fighters themselves and will not go down without a fight. Good thing you won't, either, as you'll use everything you haver to vanquish them and their lackies. I See Red officially releases today onto PC via Steam, enjoyed the trailer and info below before heading off to play it.

"Focus on what really matters in the dichromatic I See Red: revenge. Enemies surround you in this stark black-and-white world, with scarlet streaks highlighting the most violent villains. Every asset in your arsenal, from your guns to your grappling hook, can be used to pull you into the action and make Aliens, Humans, and Robots pay. But even should you fall in battle, that won't be the end of it in this roguelite. Your clone will appear, allowing you to use everything you learned from the previous attempt to ensure you make the universe remember your name."

"I See Red started when five students came together back in March 2020. It's been a crazy journey that resulted in the birth of a new team: Whiteboard Games," said Luciano Musella, President and Founder of Whiteboard Games, and Director of I See Red. "We are extremely proud of what we accomplished. We hope all that hard work pays off and players can feel the love we poured into I See Red's gameplay, aesthetic, and music."