Iceberg Interactive Announced Iceberg Ahead 2021 For March 30th

Iceberg Interactive revealed they're holding their own livestream event again as the Iceberg Ahead 2021 stream is coming on March 30th. The previous streams have done a pretty good job promoting what the company has coming, especially in the pandemic times as we have no conventions happening at the moment and everything is being done through online promotion. The company is planning to have an assortment of major announcements and gameplay videos to reveal, as well as new trailers from their upcoming 2021/22 lineup in a special live broadcast. The event will take place this Tuesday via YouTube, kicking off at 10am PT. Here's a little more info on it from the team.

Now we know for a fact, based on the past and the way they've phrased it, this is not the entire list of games they plan on showing off to everyone. More than likely they're going to have at least two or three more games that we don't know about that they're going to keep secret and pepper throughout the event, including the end. Your guess is as good as ours as to what those would be, but we won't know much else until we get closer and see if anyone decides to leak any information out. But for now, keep your eye on Tuesday monring.