Iceberg Interactive Takes On Publishing Duties For Heroes Of Valor

Heroes Of Valor has a new publisher in Iceberg Interactive, as you can try out a new playtest of the game, available now on Steam

Article Summary Iceberg Interactive to publish Heroes of Valor, now in Playtest on Steam.

Experience class-based warfare, from infantry skirmishes to tank duels.

Embark on diverse WWII battlegrounds as Axis or Allies.

Customize heroes, battles, and unlock new gear in stylized chaos.

Indie game developer Fancy Cat Interactive have reached a new deal with Iceberg Interactive, as they will now be publishing the game Heroes of Valor. As part of the new deal, they are now hosting a Playtest period for the third-person war-influenced shooter, which you can jump into right now on Steam. All you have to do is go to the game's page and request access to it. Enjoy the latest trailer above as well!

Heroes of Valor

You're about to be dropped into the thick of stylized WWII chaos. Flying bullets, roaring tanks, and planes swarm everywhere. In Heroes of Valor, there's no room for hesitation. Blow your enemies to smithereens and take home the win for your platoon. Only the most valiant will make it. Welcome to war! Axis or Allies? Step onto diverse battlegrounds for either Axis or Allies, from the sunlit beaches of Normandy and picturesque Mediterranean towns to the scorching desert sands of Africa. Experience large-scale conflicts where strategy and skill determine victory, and leave your mark on the war.​

Class-Based Mayhem: Choose from Trooper, Heavy, Recon, or Engineer. Each class brings unique weapons, abilities, and battlefield roles.

Choose from Trooper, Heavy, Recon, or Engineer. Each class brings unique weapons, abilities, and battlefield roles. All-Out Warfare: Infantry skirmishes, tank duels, aerial dogfights, and more. Switch roles and tactics on the fly across various warzones.

Objective-Driven Combat: Just slaying the enemy won't do. We need to achieve our goals in this war! Conquer those objectives, or your heroism will all be for nothing.

Stylized Carnage: A stylised, character-driven visual style meets the grit of World War II. It's warfare with flair and firepower.

A stylised, character-driven visual style meets the grit of World War II. It's warfare with flair and firepower. Smart Bots, Relentless Action: Fight alongside or against intelligent bots that flank, fly, and fight with real strategy.

Fully Customizable Battles: Set match rules, bot difficulty, time of day, and map rotation. Solo, co-op, or chaos with friends.

Hero Customization: Unlock outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and more to suit your soldier's style.

Unlock outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and more to suit your soldier's style. Easy to Jump In, Hard to Put Down: Accessible for new recruits. Deep enough for seasoned veterans. Now enlist already, soldier! What are you waiting for! At this rate we might just run out of enemies!

