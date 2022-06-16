ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest To Take Place On Xbox Next Week

Xbox announced today more of their plans for the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest event, which will be taking place from June 21st-27th. Much like Steam Next Fest that is currently happening, you'll have a solid seven days on their platform to try out several games as they will be presenting free demos for you to download and play. Many of the demos come from smaller and independent game developers who are essentially getting a boost on Xbox's platform to show off what their games can do and look like on console. We have some of the details for you below as they have some specifics as to how you go about trying these games starting on Tuesday. And you can read about some of the games that will be featured here.

These demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply disappear at the end of the week, so check them out while you can.

The developers would love to hear what you think. Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game – tell them! If you have constructive criticism, they would love to hear that too.

These "game demos" are not the norm. Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represents an almost final to final version. Think of these as akin to "show floor demos" and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you'll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome since you'll have the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release.