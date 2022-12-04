ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Starts On Xbox On December 6th

Xbox Game Studios have announced a brand new event for this week as the ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest will kick off on December 6th. The team made the announcement on Xbox Wire, giving a slight rundown of what players can expect, as they have partnered with The Game Awards to bring several game demos to their online services for you to play absolutely free. The key factor is that all of these will eventually be on Xbox down the road, so you're getting a sample of what's to come in 2023. We have a snippet of the announcement below as a full list will be revealed later this week.

Starting December 6 and running through December 12, you'll be able to play over 20 demos of upcoming unreleased games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. A few things to keep in mind:

These demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply disappear at the end of the week, so check them out while you can.

The developers would love to hear what you think. Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game, tell them! If you have constructive criticism, they would love to hear that too.

These "game demos" are not the norm. Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent an almost final to final version. Think of these akin to "show floor demos" and not necessarily indicative of the final product. You'll get to experience these games early – some way early – which gives you the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and become more polished as they near release.