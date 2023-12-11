Posted in: eSports, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: PUBG, Türkiye

IHC Esports Win The PUBG Mobile Global Championship

After a hard fought weekend, IHC Esports managed to eek out the win and become the 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Champions.

Article Summary IHC Esports triumphs as the 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Champions.

Intense final saw IHC edge out Stalwart Esports and Alpha7 for the title.

Zyol of IHC awarded Gunslinger, ParaJin of D'Xavier named top Field Medic.

PUBG Mobile 2024 to introduce PMSL expansion, Brazil event, UK championship.

After a weekend of tough competition at the Ülker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul, Türkiye, it was IHC Esports who ended up winning the PUBG Mobile Global Championship. After three days, IHC saw themselves on top, with Stalwart Esports taking a close second-place finish. We also saw Alpha7 taking third, 4Merical Vibes in fourth, and D'Xavier coming in to round out the top five. We have the complete rundown of the action from the organizers for you below,

"The past three days have given PUBG Mobile Esports fans high-stakes action, world-class tactical battles, and incredible comeback stories. Day one of the tournament saw Stalwart Esports and Alpha7 take a commanding lead, with defending champions and local heroes S2G close behind in third. However, nothing is certain in PUBG Mobile, and day two saw S2G drop to eighth as Alpha7 took control of the momentum and the lead. Stalwart Esports dropped to fourth place as D'Xavier and IHC Esports battled themselves into second and third place."

"All teams entered day three with everything to play for, as only 21 points separated first place from fourth. Alpha7 kicked off with extreme focus, fighting to do everything to keep their first-place spot. However, consistent effort and heavy fragging from both Stalwart Esports and IHC Esports slowly chipped away at their lead. Heading into the final match, only six points separated first and third place as the crowd surged for the closely contested finale. An early exit from Alpha7 secured their third-place finish, the same position they finished at PMGC 2022. As the circle closed, only one point separated Stalwart Esports and IHC, with the surviving team sure to take the crown. In the end, it was IHC's aggressive strategy that paid off, as they maintained composure, outlived their rivals, and secured the points needed to take the crown."

"In the individual 2023 PMGC Grand Finals player awards, eleven players were recognized across most elims (Gunslinger), grenade elims (Grenade Master), and average rescues (Field Medic). For Gunslinger, IHC's Zyol was awarded the top-rank Gunslinger award, followed by STE's TOP, D'Xavier's LeVis, and 4MV's DOK in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, respectively. The top Field Medic award went to FaZe's MELA, with IHC's Alex in 2nd, D'Xavier's ParaJin in 3rd, and Yoodo Alliance's OLIYO in 4th. Finally, D'Xavier's ParaJin was named the best Field Medic, followed by Alpha7's REVO, 4MV B4RON and STE's NIRZED. IHC's Zyol was also awarded FVMP for his strong performance throughout the tournament."

"The 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship also saw James Yang, Senior Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, take to the stage to provide some major updates for what fans can expect in 2024. Firstly, the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) is expanding into four regions, growing from just Southeast Asia into the global system for regional pro competition. For those teams that prove themselves at the top of their league, the two existing flagship events, the PMGC, and the new and improved midseason tournament, will be joined by a third global event, the PUBG Mobile Global Open, taking place in Brazil in March-April. Finally, it was announced that the 2024 PMGC will take place in the United Kingdom for the first time."

