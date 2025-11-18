Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force, Team Jade, TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force Launches New Season Dubbed Ahsarah

Delta Force has launched a new season, which includes a new map, operator, and a special crossover with Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Article Summary Delta Force Season Ahsarah introduces a vast new Warfare map called Monument for epic tactical battles

Gizmo, a new Engineer Operator, debuts with unique gadgets to disrupt and damage enemies on the battlefield

Operations expand with the Zero Dam–Sinkpoint update, adding new areas, loot, and an improved boss fight

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater crossover brings themed content, events, and exclusive operator cosmetics

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group have launched the latest season of Delta Force, as Season Ahsarah brings the heat and a new epic crossover. The season comes with a new map, a new operator, a new season pass, and a special crossover with Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. You can read mroe about it below as the season is now live.

Delta Force – Season Ahsarah

Season Ahsarah will introduce "Monument," a brand-new large-scale Warfare map featuring exotic locales, dynamic flanking routes, and diverse points of interest for all-out tactical warfare. Players can also take control of Gizmo, the newest Engineer Operator, whose unique loadout brings inventive new strategies to the battlefield. The Operations experience expands significantly this season with the Zero Dam – Sinkpoint update. Players can dive into an all-new flooded area, face a reworked boss fight, uncover additional loot, and enjoy smoother extraction gameplay. Season Ahsarah will also add six new Hot Zone maps and introduce the Relink Neo device – an in-world tool offering enhanced narrative threads, bonus loot, and deeper exploration rewards.

