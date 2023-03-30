Pokémon TCG: Trainer's Toolkit 2023 Features Arceus VSTAR Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR will return with different artwork in this new Pokémon TCG product that has been a fan-favorite annual release.

Believe it or not, we are getting more SWSH Black Star Promos in the Pokémon TCG even though we are now in the Scarlet & Violet era. While most products will feature SV Black Star Promos moving forward, the new Trainer's Toolkit 2023 will indeed introduce a new Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR through SWSH Black Star Promo cards. The Pokémon TCG Trainer's Toolkit is a product we've seen coming out annually in recent years. It features two SWSH Black Star Promo cards, four booster packs, and tools to help boost your competitive gameplay. These tools include more than 50 cared to power up your decks, more than 100 Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, a Deck Builder's Guide, damage-counter dice, competition-legal coin-flip die, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR market, and a Pokémon TCG Live code card.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:

Cyclizar ex Box (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99.

Paldea Legends Tin: Miraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Miraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.