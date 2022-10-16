Lindsey Stirling Performs Cover Of A Plague Tale: Requiem Main Theme

Before Focus Entertainment releases A Plague Tale: Requiem, we get to see a special performance of the theme from Lindsey Stirling. The game has a very specific tone to it that harkens back to an era where life was short in many ways, but all feared the black plague as it rolled through Europe, claiming many lives. While the game is set in an alternative universe where that disease is placed on the back of a young boy with special powers, the tone doesn't change as there is an inherent sadness to this period in time. Capturing that emotion in the main theme, the team partnered up with Stirling to put together a music video showcasing her talents as she performs the haunting theme to the game. We have more info on it below as well as the video itself for you to enjoy. The game will officially be released on October 18th, 2022, for PC and consoles.

"Celebrating its imminent release on October 18, A Plague Tale: Requiem invites Lindsey Stirling, a violinist whose mesmerizing choreographed and costumed performances have placed her among the most-watched stars on YouTube. Dressed in an outfit inspired by A Plague Tale's protagonists, Amicia and Hugo De Rune, and evolving in a lush environment inspired by the landscapes of A Plague Tale: Requiem, the hit musician performs the game's main theme on the violin. Watch her poignant rendition , in an exhilarating flow of footage from her performance mixed with images of the game. This special tribute is a perfect celebration of the heart-rending adventure into a brutal, breathtaking, and visually stunning world that's coming to A Plague Tale: Requiem's players, and the outstanding score by multi-award winner and BAFTA-nominated composer Olivier Derivière which powerfully enriches the intense emotional journey of A Plague Tale's new chapter."