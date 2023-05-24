PUBG Mobile Reveals New Collaboration With Karol G Wanna look and sound like Karol G in the middle of a firefight? PUBG Mobile has a new collaboration happening right now with the musician.

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed they have a new collaboration coming to PUBG Mobile, as they've teamed with international Latin Pop sensation Karol G. Starting right now and running all the way through June 21st, players will be able to recreate the superstar's iconic style as they have added two specially designed outfit sets. Both of them are based on her looks from her $trip Love Tour. These themed ensembles are available exclusively in the game and can only be acquired by snagging a special Karol G Crate. Like all crates, their appearances are random; there is no specific time or place they appear on the map, so you'll need to keep your eyes peeled and take a risk in the middle of a battle to get one. You'll also have access to the new Karol G Voice Pack with special commands to spice things up. We have a couple of quotes below about the collaboration.

"I'm excited to partner with PUBG Mobile to offer my fans the chance to play my exclusive character and rock two of my favorite costumes from my $trip Love Tour," said Karol G."It was really important to me that my in-game character reflect my style and my strong and spicy personality. It's been an incredible experience collaborating on this epic campaign and seeing elements of my new album 'Mañana Será Bonito' come to life in PUBG Mobile. From now until June 21st, squad up with your Besties in the world's best battle royale mobile game."

"Karol G's evocative music and empowering lyrics inspire fans everyday around the world," said Anthony Crouts, Sr. Director of Marketing for Level Infinite. "She radiates confidence and strength, which is exactly what players exude on the battleground. We're thrilled to provide players a new way to connect with their favorite artist and can't wait for everyone to join her in PUBG Mobile."

