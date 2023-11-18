Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ikonei Island, Snowcastle Games

Ikonei Island Has Officially Been Delayed On Xbox

Snowcastle Games have had to delay the Xbox release of Ikonei Island as they have to fix errors that came up on the current build.

Article Summary Ikonei Island Xbox release delayed to February 8th, 2024, alongside PlayStation.

Snowcastle Games prioritizes fixing PC bugs before Xbox launch.

Team committed to crossplay, faces technical and contractual challenges.

PC version improvements continue, with seasonal updates planned.

Snowcastle Games has decided to push back the release of Ikonei Island on Xbox due to issues the team has been having with the game. Snowcastle Games released a letter, which we have for you below, letting fans know that due to issues with both the PlayStation and PC versions, they have chosen to hold off the release of the Xbox version until they fix those errors and have a stable game. So while it sucks those players won't get to experience it, and that current owners are dealing with issues, at least they're pushing to fix the problem rather than release the game and deal with it later. We'll keep an eye on this and see when the game will drop for Xbox.

On 9th November we released Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure on Steam and Epic Games Stores and although the majority of players love the game, we discovered a number of issues had slipped in, despite hundreds of hours of testing. We already had to make the call to delay the PlayStation build to the new year – 8th February – but we were desperate to keep our promise to release the Xbox build this year. Unfortunately we are now no longer able to do that – as we need to ensure that we don't release the game with the bugs we have found on the PC version. Whilst we are confident we have fixed the problems, it will take time to implement those in the Xbox build and go back through the platform processes.

This is a massive blow to the entire team. We cannot in good conscience let those issues happen again for our players. We are also aiming for full platform crossplay, but making all systems cooperate between Steam, Epic Store, Xbox and Playstation is a daunting task. Unfortunately, more work is needed and even though we will fix the technical aspects, there are some contractual approvals with the console owners that might take even longer. With that in mind we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to change the Xbox release date to 8th February 2024, to release simultaneously with Playstation. This will allow us to make sure console players get the game they deserve.

On PC (Steam and Epic), the team have made a herculean effort to fix the issues players have identified and will continue to do so. This is not the end of our commitment as we will continue to add new features and experiences, and ensure that these are also delivered in the console experience when we launch in the new year and beyond. The first taste of this intended direction will come with some winter seasonal decoration over the holiday season. We would like to thank our amazing community of players from fans of the original Earthlock game, to the new fans who have already given us overwhelmingly positive feedback. We know that this further delay will be a disappointment to them, but we also don't take our responsibility lightly and endeavour to deliver the game on all platforms to the quality you should be able to expect.

We will do better

Yours Sincerely

Bendik

Snowcastle Games

