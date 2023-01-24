Ikonei Island Receives New Multiplayer Update Snowcastle Games and Jagex have added a new update to Ikonei Island as you and friends can now tackle the challenges as a team.

Snowcastle Games and Jagex have revealed a new update is now available for Ikonei Island as you can now jump into a multiplayer mode. Much like other farming games, the team started out by making it a single-player adventure of you starting a farm on an island as you manage resources and find mysteries all over the place. Now you can grab some friends and work as a team to achieve the same thing faster. The update is available to download today, as we have a trailer down below giving you a better look.

"Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is a top-down exploration game set on an idyllic island where players will craft tools, farm resources, and explore the hidden secrets of Ikonei Island. Offering a casual and relaxing experience, solo or with friends, players will be able to make the island their own and grow their settlement from dilapidated ruins to thriving hamlet whilst traversing a colorful world full of dangerous pirates, enchanting animal companions, and friendly neighbors. Players will be guided through a mystical story that ties into the wider Earthlock RPG series."

Transform the island : Players will harvest resources and then use their workshop to build and create items to customize their island . What starts off as dilapidated ruins will soon grow into the player's home base, designed to their liking.

Luckily, there are lots of friendly characters to help out. Players will hear stories on the 's history, as well as bonding with a colorful variety of creatures. Play with friends: With the latest update, players will be able to explore, build and adventure across the mysteries of Ikonei Island with up to four players.