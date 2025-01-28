Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ILA: A Frosty Glide, Magic Rain Studios

ILA: A Frosty Glide Drops New Trailer & Free Demo

Check out the latest trailer for ILA: A Frosty Glide, as they are crowdfunding the game, while also having a free demo out to play

Article Summary Discover the enchanting island world of ILA: A Frosty Glide with a new trailer and free Steam demo.

Join ILA, a witch-in-training, on a skatebroom adventure filled with puzzles and hidden treasures.

Customize ILA with stylish outfits and upgrade skatebrooms while exploring magical landscapes.

Enjoy a captivating original soundtrack by Joaquim Scandurra as you glide through this whimsical journey.

Indie game developer and publisher Magic Rain Studios have released a new free demo and trailer for their upcoming game ILA: A Frosty Glide, as they are looking to crowdfund the game. The latest trailer, which you can see above, features the team encouraging you to go check out their fund to get the game underway. But if you really want to see what it has to offer, you can now play the demo on Steam.

ILA: A Frosty Glide

In ILA: A Frosty Glide, players arrive on a whimsical island with snowy mountains and cozy Scandinavian vibes. Immerse yourself in this charming small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training, who embarks on an intriguing adventure fueled by determination and her trusty skatebroom to find her lost kitty Coco. Transform your journey into an adventure of learning and overcoming, as you solve platform puzzles defying gravity and collect valuables to enhance ILA's appearance and abilities. All of this while listening to its beautiful original soundtrack

Glide Around – Who needs a broom when you have a skatebroom? Soar through snowy mountains and enchanted forests, feel the wind as you cross stunning landscapes. Master and upgrade the magic of your to soar higher and farther.

Discover Secret Places – Explore ILA's small open world at your own pace and relax. Find hidden nooks, uncover treasures, and unlock secrets flying on your skatebroom. Each discovery rewards you with valuable items and deeper lore, enriching your magical journey.

Witchy Customization – Collect special items and coins to personalize ILA's outfit with stylish hats, capes, and skatebrooms to reflect your unique style. As you progress, access new skatebroom upgrades to improve ILA's flying powers.

Immersive Soundtrack – Feel the magic and enjoy the captivating original soundtrack composed by Joaquim Scandurra (Sku), which builds up and grows with you as you approach the summit.

