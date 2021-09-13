Indie Horror Action Game Dap Has Been Given A Release Date

Indie developer and publisher Melting Parrot announced today that they will be releasing their horror action game Dap onto Steam this month. If you're looking for a horror game that falls more on the creepy side of things and will put you a little on edge, this is the one for you. This particular title will have you gathering and protecting a pack of fragile creatures that refer to themselves as Daps. It will be up to you to become their leader, a lot like a spooky version of Pikmin, to lead all of your Daps to safety. You'll have to do so through some beautiful but spooky lands in this weird world, as you will solve puzzles, fight off enemies, and avoiding the infection that has claimed all of the Daps behind you. Can you help them before you become something you don't want to be? Find out on September 29th when the game comes to Steam.

In Dap, you must guide a group of tiny 'Daps' through a hostile and corrupted world. Something has descended onto the forest – something incomprehensible, sinister, slithering in from a crack in reality. It's up to you to get everybody home. Explore a lushly atmospheric pixelated world, guiding your Daps through a permeable realm on the border between dreaming and waking. Encounter otherworldly horrors, interdimensional entities, and gods that have no business being worshipped. Band together to solve puzzles and fight off hellish threats. The more Daps you gather, the stronger the pack will become, but beware: Daps are not immune to infection. Linger too long in the wrong place and the pack will turn on itself, with horrific consequences. Ascend to the spirit world and tend your garden there, taking a much needed break between levels. Meanwhile down on the ground, you'll need to scavenge and craft in order to survive. Use every resource available to survive an existential ordeal.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dap Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/UbNkcm78tfA)