Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo Reveals Full List Of 2024 Award Nominees

The short list of nominees for awards furing Indie Live Expo 2024's Winter Showcase has been revealed, set to take place in December

Article Summary Indie Live Expo 2024 reveals its nominees for four prestigious awards on December 7th.

Stream the ceremony live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter/X, and Steam at 2am PT.

Award categories include Best Game Feel, New Characters, Rules of Play, and Best Short Game.

Indie Live Expo celebrates indie games with world premieres and over 100 million viewers.

Organizers behind the Indie Live Expo 2024 have officially revealed their full list of nominees for the 2024 Awards, set to take place on December 7, 2024, during the Winter Showcase. If you're not familiar with these, it isn't a huge ceremony. It's more of a gathering to honor a few games in some very short categories. As you can see from the list below, there are only four awards up for grabs, with a total of twelve separate nominees. The awards will be handed out during the livestream, which will take place at 2am PT, streaming live in English on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter/X, and Steam. You can check out the full list of nominees below.

2024 Award Nominees

Best Game Feel Award

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive, Annapurna Interactive)

Thronefall (GrizzlyGames)

Dredge (Black Salt Games, Team17)

Best New Characters Award

Slay the Princess (Black Tabby Games, Serenity Forge)

Sanabi (Wonder Potion, Neowiz)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Rules of Play Award

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc, Focus Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk, Playstack)

Luck be a Landlord (TrampolineTales)

Best Short Game Award

No Case Should Remain Unsolved (Somi)

Clickyland (Sokpop Collective)

Animal Well (Billy Basso, Bigmode)

Indie Live Expo 2024 – Winter Showcase

Indie Live Expo is Asia's biggest indie game broadcast, with more than 100 million combined viewers across ten shows! The upcoming winter showcase will give the gift of world premieres as well as content updates to fan-favorite titles. Enjoy a heaping helping of rapid-fire, bite-sized news announcements during the return of the Indie Waves segment. The annual Indie Live Expo Awards also returns to bestow recognition upon critically acclaimed titles, with awards given by a panel of games industry veterans from around the world. In the last four years, Indie Live Expo has showcased more than 2,750 games across the globe with broadcasts in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean. Last year's show accumulated more than 7.4 million viewers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!