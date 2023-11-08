Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo Winter 2023 Teases World Premiere Reveals

A number of indie games will be making their premiere at Indie Live Expo Winter 2023, as organizers tease some reveals at the event.

Article Summary Indie Live Expo Winter 2023 set for world premiere reveals on Dec 2-3.

Awards ceremony features industry experts and numerous indie game categories.

Event to showcase updates and fresh content for summer indie favorites.

Ryu's Office promises the biggest Indie Live Expo yet, with exclusive surprises.

Organizers behind Indie Live Expo Winter 2023 have teased this morning that they will have a number of world premiere indie game reveals next month. The two-day event will run from December 2-3, 2023, showcasing a number of titles and also an awards ceremony judged by a number of industry journalists and reps (including Bleeding Cool). So a few teams will be taking advantage of the situation and making their world premiere reveals during that ceremony. You can read more about it from today's announcement below.

"Feast on a three-course indie-lover's meal: exclusive reveals, a heaping helping of world premieres as well as updates for existing indies, and the Indie Live Expo Awards Ceremony. Cheer for crowd favorites as a panel of esteemed industry game reviewers and journalists from around the world crown 2023's finest indies in multiple categories, including "Best Short Game," "Most Addictive," "Trailer of the Year" and the coveted "Grand Prize" award. Fan favorites from the "Summer Spotlight" showcase make a return to INDIE Live Expo Winter with fresh content and new information, including Omega Crafter, the open-world crafting survival game by Preferred Networks, Witch and Lilies, the romantic JRPG dungeon-crawler by Stromatosoft Inc, Boyhood's End, the psychological adventure by WSS playground (Needy Streamer Overload), and TSURUGIHIME, the debut title of Fahrenheit 213 founded by Yosuke Shiokawa (Kingdom Hearts II, Dissidia: Final Fantasy and Fate/Grand Order)."

"We all witnessed one of the biggest AAA gaming years in existence, but there were so many stand-out indie titles in 2023 as well! We're honored to continue providing a platform for indie developers to showcase their amazing works," said Ryuta Konuma, Founder and CEO, Ryu's Office. "Thanks to the support of our partners and sponsors, we're putting together the biggest INDIE Live Expo yet. We've got a few surprises up our sleeves, can't wait to show more!"



