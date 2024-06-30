Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bleakmill, Industria 2

Industria 2 Has Released An All-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Industria 2, as the game is on track to be released for multiple PC platforms sometime in 2025.

Article Summary Industria 2 gameplay trailer unveils a new dimension in indie FPS gaming.

Set for a 2025 release, explore a unique storyline across parallel realities.

Experience intricate interactions with the environment and AI in Unreal Engine 5.

Prepare for an intense narrative journey with upgradable weapons and robust audio.

Indie game developer Bleakmill and publisher Headup Publishing have released a new trailer for Industria 2, showing off more of the gameplay. The video is basically a guided tour of the mineshaft you'll be exploring in the game as developers talk you through the various aspects of the work you'll be doing while stuck in this odd parallel dimension. Enjoy the trailer, as the game is aiming for a 2025 release on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Industria 2

Years after the events of the prequel Industria, Nora is stuck in a parallel dimension, far away from home. Surviving alone on a peaceful island, an empty apartment building in a vast sea of hostile solitude, she constructs a machine to return to her home dimension: 1989 East Berlin. Just before she completes the year-long project, a chain of unforeseen consequences pulls her back into the pulsating heart of the artificial intelligence ATLAS. Nora soon comes to the realization that she cannot evade her past and must face the haunting responsibility that lies within it – her involvement in the creation of the uncontrollable A.I.

Immersive, slow-paced gameplay: Physics-based interaction, crafting, and a diegetic inventory ground the gameplay in the game environments.

Physics-based interaction, crafting, and a diegetic inventory ground the gameplay in the game environments. A hero's journey: A narrative FPS to its core, where you'll meet memorable characters and progress through a touching story.

A narrative FPS to its core, where you'll meet memorable characters and progress through a touching story. Unique setting: Industrial decay in a vast boreal nature meets otherworldly sprawling machine structures.

Industrial decay in a vast boreal nature meets otherworldly sprawling machine structures. Upgradable weapons: Upgrade five weapons with various attachments like silencers, extended magazines, or special attacks.

Upgrade five weapons with various attachments like silencers, extended magazines, or special attacks. Robot body horror: Vivid machine oil spilling and body dismemberment lead to intense firefights.

Vivid machine oil spilling and body dismemberment lead to intense firefights. Compact Indie Experience: A 4-6 hour long filler-free journey made by a passionate small indie team.

A 4-6 hour long filler-free journey made by a passionate small indie team. Cinematic audio: Full voiceover, dynamic music, and detailed sound design are merged together by real-time audio reflection through Wwise.

Full voiceover, dynamic music, and detailed sound design are merged together by real-time audio reflection through Wwise. Next-gen visuals: Carefully crafted assets are empowered by Unreal Engine 5's fully dynamic lighting engine Lumen.

