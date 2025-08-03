Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Pinball, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Infected Mushroom, Infected Mushroom Pinball, Rayworks

Infected Mushroom Pinball is Released Into Early Access

Infected Mushroom Pinball is currently out on Steam in Early Access, offering a different kind of pinball game on multiple levels

Article Summary Infected Mushroom Pinball launches in Early Access on Steam with immersive, music-driven pinball action.

Unique gameplay blends pinball mechanics, audiovisual effects, and VR support for deeper immersion.

Players unlock modes, combos, and multipliers through skill shots, rhythm, and physical interaction.

Difficulty options let players customize flippers, tilt sensitivity, and scoring challenges for big rewards.

Indie game developer Rayworks and publisher Infected Mushroom have launched the Early Access version of their latest game, Infected Mushroom Pinball. The team has created a new pinball experience where they blur the lines between immersion and entertainment into a different kind of experience. One that affects the player character at the table as you go in a variety of ways, including some that can be experienced in VR. You can try the game out now as they continue to work on it, as we have the latest trailer here.

Infected Mushroom Pinball

Whether you´re a music lover, a hardcore pinball fan or just curious about pushing boundaries of virtual experiences, Infected Mushroom Pinball is your gateway to next-level audiovisual immersion, where the line between real and virtual blurs. Side effects include questioning existence, seeing music as pinball trajectories, loss of objective reality and uncontrollable urge to replay. Infected Mushroom and Rayworks are not responsible for any lost sense of time, space, or sanity. Consult your shaman if effects persist.

Mode selection begins when the middle mushroom eats the ball. By completing game modes, you earn a lot of points, and new modes will unlock as you progress. When you see the metal rails moving, it means a combo or skill shot opportunity is active. These shots are a great way to earn points. A successful combo skill shot returns the ball to the plunger, giving you a chance to attempt the Extra Ball skill shot. Find a way to unlock Special Modes, and flow through the melodies with perfect rhythm to make your score skyrocket. During Multiball, every mushroom on the playfield turns into a Jackpot target. Jackpot value is determined by how many balls are locked when Multiball begins.

Earn even more points from game modes by increasing your bonus multiplier. Light up all the top lanes by passing the ball through each one. Standing still won't get you anywhere. Get physical. This baby wants action, and it likes it rough. Shake it and slap it like you mean it. If it tilts, you might've gone too far… or maybe not far enough. Crank up the table difficulty to boost your point multiplier. Shrink the flippers, raise the challenge of game modes, and fine-tune how easily the machine tilts. As long as no game mode is active, the Mushroom Multiplier grows every time the ball rolls over the inlane switches. Once a game mode begins, you start with the multiplier you've built up and have a chance to score big, but every flipper press reduces your multiplier.

